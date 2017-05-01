Tony Blair Announces Return to British Politics to fight Brexit

World » EU | May 1, 2017, Monday // 08:23| Views: | Comments: 1
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tony Blair Announces Return to British Politics to fight Brexit

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said Monday he was plunging back into domestic politics in order to fight against Brexit, AFP reported.

Blair, who led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, will not be standing in the June 8 general election.

But he said he wanted to build a political movement to shape the policy debate as Britain starts its negotiations to leave the European Union.

"This Brexit thing has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in the politics," he told the Daily Mirror newspaper.
"You need to get your hands dirty and I will."

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tony Blair, Brexit, Britain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (1)
#1
» Reply
Thenonymous - 1 May 2017 // 08:50:11

Tony Blair needs prosecuting for war crimes along with George Bush and Dick Chaney, between them they are directly responsible for the deaths of thousands.

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria