Tony Blair Announces Return to British Politics to fight Brexit

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said Monday he was plunging back into domestic politics in order to fight against Brexit, AFP reported.



Blair, who led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, will not be standing in the June 8 general election.



But he said he wanted to build a political movement to shape the policy debate as Britain starts its negotiations to leave the European Union.



"This Brexit thing has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in the politics," he told the Daily Mirror newspaper.

"You need to get your hands dirty and I will."