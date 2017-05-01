BSR Organizes Attraction Ride With a Steam Locomotive For Saint George's Day

Bulgarian State Railways (BSR) organizes attraction ride with a steam locomotive for Saint George's Day, Liana Pandalieva (BSR) announced,  according to Radio Focus .

She said that the train will start from Gorna Oryahovitsa railway station on May 6. She added that for the passengers will be provided small gifts and additional information.

