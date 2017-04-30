Iran Satellite TV Head Shot Dead in Istanbul

The head of an Iranian satellite television network channel who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday, The Jerusalem Post reported.



GEM TV founder Saeed Karimian and another Iranian were driving in Istanbul's Maslak neighborhood after 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Saturday when their car was stopped by a jeep and shots were fired, Dogan said.



Karimian was found dead by emergency services arriving at the scene, Dogan said. His associate was taken to hospital but could not be revived.



It was not clear if there were multiple shooters. The jeep was later found abandoned and burned. Istanbul police declined to comment on the shooting.