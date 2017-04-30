Stoevi Sisters With Silver Medal at European Badminton Championship in Denmark
Stephanie and Gabriala won the silver medal in the doubles at the European Badminton Championship in Kilding, Denmark.
The European champions from Baku lost versus Christina Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juh, Denmark by 1-2 games – 11-21, 21-15 and 11-21 points.
