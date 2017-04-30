Neviana Vladinova Wins Gold Medal at World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

Sports | April 30, 2017, Sunday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Neviana Vladinova Wins Gold Medal at World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku facebook fan page of Neviana Vladinova

Neviana Vladinova has won the gold medal in the ribbon finals at the World Cup in Rhytmic Gymnastics in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Bulgarian contestant reached the bronze in the ball finals and ranked fourth in the hoop and clubs.  

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Neviana Vladinova, rhythmic gymnastics
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria