Neviana Vladinova Wins Gold Medal at World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku
Neviana Vladinova has won the gold medal in the ribbon finals at the World Cup in Rhytmic Gymnastics in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The Bulgarian contestant reached the bronze in the ball finals and ranked fourth in the hoop and clubs.
