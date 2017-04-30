Arthur Albiston Awards Winners in Veliko Tarnovo Children’s Football Tournament

Manchester United FC legend Arthur Albinston awarded on Saturday in the city of Veliko Tarnovo, Central Bulgaria, the winners in the football tournament for disadvantaged children, BNR announced.

Fourteen teams from children’s social homes in the region of Veliko Tarnovo joined the football tournament and the cups and medals were awarded by the legend of the Red Devils Arthur Albiston. He said he was happy to see how they played with great enthusiasm, with all their hearts.

The tournament has been organized for a ninth year running by the fan club of Manchester United, its chairman Emil Yordanov said and added that its goal was to show to kids that they are not forgotten.

Arthur Albiston commented that if Manchester United played with the Bulgarian club in 2018, it could find a new Bulgarian player for its team after Dimitar Berbatov.

