Galab Donev: ‘Forming A Parliamentary Commission on Outstanding Salaries Is a Step In the Right Derection'

In an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio, Caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy Galab Donev described the formation of a parliamentary commission for analyzing the problems connected with unpaid salaries by different companies as a positive step.

‘’We have legislation that guarantees that workers and employees shall be paid their due salaries, but is this legislation being applied effectively – and I am not talking only about labour law here’’, Minister Donev said and went on to cite commercial law, where any delay in outstanding payments to other suppliers should signal that something is wrong at the enterprise in question.