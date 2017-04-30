UK PM May Braces for Difficult Brexit Talks After EU Adopts Tough Stance

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday divorce talks with the European Union would be difficult, responding to the tough stance taken by EU leaders over the upcoming Brexit negotiations, Reuters reported.

EU leaders endorsed stiff divorce terms for Britain on Saturday and warned Britons to have "no illusions" about swiftly securing a new relationship to keep their access to EU markets.

"What this shows, and what some of the other comments we've seen coming from European leaders shows, is that there are going to times when these negotiations are going to be tough," May told the BBC.

May also reaffirmed her position that she would be prepared to walk away from the talks on leaving the EU without a deal if she did not like what was on offer from Brussels.

Thenonymous - 30 Apr 2017 // 14:31:19

This is assuming that May is still PM after the upcoming election. She might be leader of the opposition and nothing to do with the negotiations.

