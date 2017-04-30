About 40,000 Are The Visitors Of The Tourist Route "In the Steps of Vazov and his Heroes" After It's Start

The number of visitors to the Ivan Vazov House Museum in Sopot has reached 40 000 people after the creation of the tourist route "In the Steps of Vazov and his Heroes". This was said by Stefan Filchev, director of the museum, for FOCUS Radio - Plovdiv.



The route has been in place for three years, with about 28,000 previously registered visitors. "We are very actively promoting this route. All of the tour operators who visit us are very fond of this idea and therefore the numbers of visitors are constantly increasing, "Filchev said.



Walking along the entire tourist route takes about 3 hours. "We are trying to create attractions and static museum exhibits. The tourists have the opportunity to touch a particular craft, to work with the master, to drink coffee in a completely different atmosphere - the past''.



He stressed that the visitors of Sopot and the Ivan Vazov Museum House can both experience the history, the atmosphere and the culture, given the large number of people who gave this city of Bulgaria, especially during the Renaissance.