All-Around Bronze For Gymnast Neviana Vladinova in Baku World Cup
April 29, 2017, Saturday
Neviana Vladinova of Bulgaria won the bronze in the all-around at the rhythmic gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. With a total score of 68.400 she is third. Vladinova received the highest score for her clubs routine - 17.700, BNR reported.
The gold went to Arina Averina, Russia, and the silver - to another Russian, Aleksandra Soldatova.
The other Bulgarian Boryana Kaleyn finished ninth in the all-around scoring 62.300 in total.
Tomorrow Neviana Vladinova will join all four finals in different apparatuses. Kaleyn will complete in the ribbon event.
