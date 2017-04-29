All-Around Bronze For Gymnast Neviana Vladinova in Baku World Cup

Neviana Vladinova of Bulgaria won the bronze in the all-around at the rhythmic gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. With a total score of 68.400 she is third. Vladinova received the highest score for her clubs routine - 17.700, BNR reported.

The gold went to Arina Averina, Russia, and the silver - to another Russian, Aleksandra Soldatova.

The other Bulgarian Boryana Kaleyn finished ninth in the all-around scoring 62.300 in total.

Tomorrow Neviana Vladinova will join all four finals in different apparatuses. Kaleyn will complete in the ribbon event.