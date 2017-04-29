President Radev Demands EU Role As Mediator Between Macedonia Political Parties

The political crisis in Macedonia has been discussed by Bulagrian President Rumen Radev, European Council President Donald Tusk and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, BNR reported.

During his visit to Brussels to attend the EU summit for Brexit, Rumen Radev has demanded the interference of the EU as mediator in the dialogue between the political parties in the Republic of Macedonia, the Bulgarian National Radio correspondent to Brussels Nikola Miladinov reports.

''I have been provided with guarantees that the issue of Macedonia will be discussed very seriously and I expect that our view that the European Union should help in restoring dialogue between political parties in Macedonia and between institutions will be supported. This will be vital for safeguarding security in the region'', Radev said.

