EU Says United Ireland Would Be Automatic Full Member
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
European Union leaders promised on Saturday to embrace the British province of Northern Ireland into the EU if a referendum unites it with the Republic of Ireland, Reuters reports.
At a summit called to agree the EU's plan for negotiating with Britain at it leaves the bloc, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny asked fellow members to acknowledge that Northern Ireland would, like East Germany in 1990, automatically enter the EU in the event of unification with existing member state.
- » EU Leaders Negotiating Common Position On Brexit
- » Germany Rejects Demands to Halt Turkey's Bid to Join the European Union
- » Minimum Pension in Slovenia Reaches EUR 500
- » Estonia says Russia May Put Troops in Belarus to Challenge NATO
- » Angela Merkel: 'EU-Turkey Ties 'Severely Hit' by Ankara Developments'
- » EU Launches Legal Action Against Hungary Over Education Law
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)