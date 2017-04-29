EU Leaders Negotiating Common Position On Brexit

The Leaders of the 27 EU contries are meeting in Brussels to adopt a common position on conducting negotiations with Great Britain over its exiting the Bloc, BNR reported.

In the Belgian capital, Bulgaria is represented by President Rumen Radev.

The 27 leaders should approve the main guidelines for talks with the British government in the coming two years. The political message to London is that not the British side but the European Union should dictate the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the common talks that have bound it for the past 44 years.

The negotiating stance of the 27 is expected to state clearly that economic benefits for Great Britain cannot possibly remain as favorable after its exit. This point is aimed to discourage other countries to leave the EU and thus keep its unity.

Access to duty free trade financial services on the European market will be discussed after a few clear commitments are made by the United Kingdom.

In the first place, this is the regulation of the status of permanently residing European citizens in Britain; keeping their right to live, work and study there. Clarity will be required also about European companies based in British territory. The EU should also agree with Great Britain about the bill it has to pay given that it has signed long-term financial commitments to the EU budget. The border between Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland should remain open for the sake of the peace agreement with Northern Ireland.

The European leaders will also state that a possible future trade agreement with the United Kingdom, as a country outside the Union, shall not permit for selective inclusion of market access rights without the country adopting the right to free movement for people, goods and services.