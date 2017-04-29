Varna Airport Reopens In Wake of Suspicious Luggage Alert

Bulgaria: Varna Airport Reopens In Wake of Suspicious Luggage Alert

Varna Airport has reopened after it was closed earlier today over a suspicious piece of luggage in the checking zone of its Terminal 2.

Following the alert for a possible explosive in a piece of luggage the flight to London originally scheduled for 9 am local time was delayed.

At this stage through, Varna Airport has returned regular operations.

The Interior Ministry Regional Directorate will release details about the check of the problematic luggage.

