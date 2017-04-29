Turkish Authorities Block Access to Wikipedia
Turkey on Saturday blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, an Internet monitoring group said, but it was not clear why the ban had been imposed.
A block affecting all language editions of the website in Turkey was detected from 0500 GMT after an administrative order by the Turkish authorities, the Turkey Blocks monitoring group said in a statement.
Residents in Istanbul were Saturday morning unable to access any pages of Wikipedia without using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), AFP correspondents said.
