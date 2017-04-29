Turkish Authorities Block Access to Wikipedia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 29, 2017, Saturday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish Authorities Block Access to Wikipedia photo: pixabay.com

Turkey on Saturday blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, an Internet monitoring group said, but it was not clear why the ban had been imposed.

A block affecting all language editions of the website in Turkey was detected from 0500 GMT after an administrative order by the Turkish authorities, the Turkey Blocks monitoring group said in a statement.

Residents in Istanbul were Saturday morning unable to access any pages of Wikipedia without using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), AFP correspondents said.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Wikipedia, Virtual Private Network
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria