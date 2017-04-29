President Radev: ‘I Shall Insist On Stronger EU Commitment to Republic of Macedonia’

‘’ I am going to insist on a stronger EU commitment to the Republic of Macedonia’’, said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, quoted by a BGNES reporter from the air base in Graf Ignatievo where the president attended yesterday a demo flight of an F-35 US aircraft.

‘’This is not the way to govern a country. It is unacceptable to see parliament turning into a flight arena. I believe that political parties in the Republic of Macedonia will find dialogue and the right path to follow. There should be dialogue instead of confrontation. There is no other way out for the Republic of Macedonia’’, the head of state commented.

He called for wise and responsible action for the sake of a worthwhile solution to the problem which troubles everyone.

‘’For the time being, there are no threats and risks for Bulgaria but if this goes on developments in the Republic of Macedonia could in no way contribute to stability. On the contrary, it will be getting riskier for us. So, a solution should be sought within EU and NATO’’, the Bulgarian President said. He suggested that the Brexit summit today also discuss the Republic of Macedonia.