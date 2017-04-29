Police is Checking a Suspicious Luggage at Varna Airport

Bulgaria: Police is Checking a Suspicious Luggage at Varna Airport

Police is checking a suspicious luggage at Varna Airport. This was reported by FOCUS Agency by the Ministry of Interior and Interior Ministry - Varna.

The signal was submitted shortly before 09.30. Measures have also been taken and, in the vicinity of luggage, the area is secured. On-site teams were sent to handle the case.

Thenonymous - 29 Apr 2017 // 14:17:33

I are constantly surprised by the quality of the English used in this English language publication.

