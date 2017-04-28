Sofia to Send Next Week Its Position on EC antitrust Case Against Gazprom
BGNES
Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz are going to send next week their positions regarding the antitrust case of the European Commission against the Russian Company Gazprom, said Nikolay Pavlov, caretaker Minister of Energy, according to BNR.
The two companies have requested further details from EC regarding the proposals of Gazprom.
‘’I cannot vow there will be a 40% cut in natural gas prices as some experts claim is possible, but we are going to insist on the best price for Bulgaria’’, the energy minister added.
