Bulgaria With Potential to Contribute to EU-China Partnership
Bulgaria has a potential to contribute to the strategic partnership between the European Union and China, especially in tourism, said GERB MP Nikolina Angelkova during the conference EU-China 2018 accentuating tourism and the new opportunities for investments to benefit the Bulgarian tourism sector.
Angelkova pointed to the fact that Bulgaria offers the lowest corporate taxation across Europe which makes it competitive for attracting investments.
She explained there was growing interest on the part of Chinese tourists in Bulgaria as an attractive destination in Europe.
