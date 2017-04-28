US Technological Giant Tesla To Step on Bulgarian Market

US Technological Giant Tesla To Step on Bulgarian Market

On the map of charging stations for electromobiles of the technological giant Tesla there is now a station that will be the first one built in Bulgaria as part of the company’s corridor connecting Europe with Turkey, the Ministry of Economy has said, cited by BNR.

The first Tesla charging station in this country will be built in Plovdiv and will be part of the network starting in Zagreb and ending in Edirne.

Planning and introduction of legislative measures for boosting sales of electromobiles will benefit the development of Tesla’s  investment in Bulgaria and the technological giant’s expansion in this country, the release of the Ministry also reads.

