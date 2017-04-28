Increased Traffic Police Check Points Over the Weekend

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 28, 2017, Friday // 15:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Increased Traffic Police Check Points Over the Weekend

Traffic police will be increasing routine checks for drink and drug driving and driving licence, as well as for the most dangerous offence – speeding, police officer Nikolay Krusharsky, Sofia Directorate of the Interior, told reporters, as cited by FOCUS News Agency.

“There are fewer cars on the roads at weekends, which encourages drivers to speed up,” Krusharsky said.

There will be temporary traffic arrangement during the holidays on Struma motorway: on the first day off two lanes will be open on exit from Sofia, and on Monday (the last day off) there will be two lanes open for the traffic heading towards the city.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, Border Police, holidays
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria