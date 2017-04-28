Increased Traffic Police Check Points Over the Weekend

Traffic police will be increasing routine checks for drink and drug driving and driving licence, as well as for the most dangerous offence – speeding, police officer Nikolay Krusharsky, Sofia Directorate of the Interior, told reporters, as cited by FOCUS News Agency.



“There are fewer cars on the roads at weekends, which encourages drivers to speed up,” Krusharsky said.



There will be temporary traffic arrangement during the holidays on Struma motorway: on the first day off two lanes will be open on exit from Sofia, and on Monday (the last day off) there will be two lanes open for the traffic heading towards the city.