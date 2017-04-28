Eurostat: Eurozone Inflation Accelerates to 1.9% in April

Eurostat: Eurozone Inflation Accelerates to 1.9% in April

Eurozone inflation accelerated to 1.9% in April, just shy of the European Central Bank's target, despite continuing uncertainty over Brexit and the outcome of the French elections, data showed Friday, AFP reported.

The figure was a sharp acceleration from the 1.5% reached in March, and higher than the 1.8 % forecast by analysts surveyed by Factset, a data company.

Tags: eurostat, inflation, Brexit
