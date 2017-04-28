Sofia Parliament Adopts Declaration For Macedonia

The newly-elected parliament of Bulgaria has adopted a declaration, condemning the intrusion into Skopje’s parliament and the physical attack against some of its MPs, BNR reported.

The document expresses hope that the Macedonian president and the leading political forces will take up actions for calming the tension down and for refraining from provocations that might escalate into an ethnic conflict with heavy consequences for Macedonia and the region’s stability, economic and social options.

The declaration states that within its forthcoming presidency of the Council of the EU Bulgarian will work for the acceleration of the process of the Western Balkan countries’ joining to the EU with the purpose of guaranteeing the peace and development across the entire SEE.