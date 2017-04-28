Sofia Parliament Adopts Declaration For Macedonia

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 28, 2017, Friday // 14:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Parliament Adopts Declaration For Macedonia photo: BGNES

The newly-elected parliament of Bulgaria has adopted a declaration, condemning the intrusion into Skopje’s parliament and the physical attack against some of its MPs, BNR reported.

The document expresses hope that the Macedonian president and the leading political forces will take up actions for calming the tension down and for refraining from provocations that might escalate into an ethnic conflict with heavy consequences for Macedonia and the region’s stability, economic and social options.

The declaration states that within its forthcoming presidency of the Council of the EU Bulgarian will work for the acceleration of the process of the Western Balkan countries’ joining to the EU with the purpose of guaranteeing the peace and development across the entire SEE.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parliament, tension, macedonia, provocations, EU, Council of EU, Declaration, Skopje
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria