Bulgarian’s Voyages Abroad Up By ¼

Business » TOURISM | April 28, 2017, Friday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian’s Voyages Abroad Up By ¼ photo: BGNES

The National Statistical Institute reports that the voyages of Bulgarian citizen abroad in March 2017 were 437,600 or 23.4% more than in March 2016, BNR reported.

The greatest growth was marked in travels towards Austria (41.3%), Greece (31.1%) and Romania (25.8%).

The visits of foreigners over the same period were 474,500, or 20.1% more, as the greatest number of those were from EU countries.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: voyages, tourism, Romania, greece, Austira, National Statistical Institute
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria