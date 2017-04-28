Bulgarian’s Voyages Abroad Up By ¼

The National Statistical Institute reports that the voyages of Bulgarian citizen abroad in March 2017 were 437,600 or 23.4% more than in March 2016, BNR reported.

The greatest growth was marked in travels towards Austria (41.3%), Greece (31.1%) and Romania (25.8%).

The visits of foreigners over the same period were 474,500, or 20.1% more, as the greatest number of those were from EU countries.