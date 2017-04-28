President Radev Voices Concern Over Situation in Macedonia

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 28, 2017, Friday // 12:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Radev Voices Concern Over Situation in Macedonia

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev issued a statement Friday expressing concern over the situation in Macedonia where clashes in and outside Parliament on Thursday night left many injured, including deputies and police officers. "Democracy and the democratic process are the way to resolve a crisis. I believe that the Republic of Macedonia will not swerve from the European values," the President wrote quoted by his Press Secretariat.

He urges all parties in Macedonia to respect the democratic process and go to the negotiating table.

Radev also called upon Bulgarian citizens in Macedonia to show calm. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, macedonia, democracy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria