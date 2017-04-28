President Radev Voices Concern Over Situation in Macedonia

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev issued a statement Friday expressing concern over the situation in Macedonia where clashes in and outside Parliament on Thursday night left many injured, including deputies and police officers. "Democracy and the democratic process are the way to resolve a crisis. I believe that the Republic of Macedonia will not swerve from the European values," the President wrote quoted by his Press Secretariat.



He urges all parties in Macedonia to respect the democratic process and go to the negotiating table.



Radev also called upon Bulgarian citizens in Macedonia to show calm.



