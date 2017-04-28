Bulgaria Worried by Events in Macedonia

After the rioting in Macedonia when hundreds of people stormed parliament building and beat up MPs after an ethnic Albanian was elected parliamentary speaker, the situation in neighbouring Macedonia was discussed at a meeting in Sofia between Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Stefan Yanev, Interior Minister Plamen Uzunov and heads of security structures, BNR reported.

The sides ascertained that at this time there is no direct threat to Bulgaria, but that the processes in the neighbouring country will be monitored closely.

Additional response measures have been envisaged which will be put in place if the need arises. In telephone conversations with Presiden Gjorge Ivanov and with the leaders of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) Zoran Zaev and of the VMRO-DPMNE Nikola Gruevski, the future Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov stated that democracy brooks, no violence and appealed for common sense, calm and unity in Macedonia.

‘’Restoration of law and order is the only way to make the right decisions in a volatile situation. Democracy and the law are the only way leading out of the crisis situation. European integration is a guarantee of security and prosperity. Bulgaria will continue to support Macedonia in its bid for full membership of the EU and NATO’’, Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook.