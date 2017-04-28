1 km Queue of Trucks at Bulgaria’s Danube Bridge 2 Border Checkpoint
photo : BGNES
There is a 1 kilometer long queue of trucks at the Danuv Bridge 2 border checkpoint at the entrance of the country.
This was announced by the border police officer, according to Radio FOCUS – Vidin.
There is no queue of waiting trucks at the exit. At the other two border checkpoints in Vidin Region – Vrashka Chuka and Bregovo – traffic is normal.
