The Weather Today Will be Sunny With Temperatures Between 25°C and 30°C
It will be mostly sunny today with maximum temperatures between 25°C and 30°C.
The atmospheric pressure will drop and will be lower than the April average. It will be mostly sunny with high clouds. Low clouds and fog before noon along the Black Sea Coast. Mild to moderate wind from south-southeast.
Maximum temperatures ranging between 25°C and 30°C , lower along the sea coast - between 12°C and 15°C. Mostly sunny with high clouds in the mountains. Moderate southwest wind. Maximum temperature at 1200 m - about 18°C, at 2000 m - about 11°C.
This is the weather forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
