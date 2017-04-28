Minimum Pension in Slovenia Reaches EUR 500

Slovenia’s Parliament adopted amendments to the Pension and Disability Insurance Act, according to which pensioners who meet all requirements would have a guaranteed pension of EUR 500, BNR reported.

The act aims at making the minimum pension in that country EUR 500 per month, so that poor pensioners do not have to ask the state for additional assistance.

Nearly 45,200 Slovenian pensioners will receive the minimum pension of EUR 500.

 

