Angry Nationalists Storm Macedonian Parliament

It's not clear how many people were injured, but the footage showed Social Democratic Union leader Zoran Zaev with blood on his face and head.





Macedonia is a former republic of Yugoslavia. Following Yugoslavia's breakup in the early 1990s, the country was overcome with ethnic tension and violence.





Minority Albanians, who make up a quarter of the population, led an armed rebellion in the 2000s that ended with a NATO-brokered peace agreement.





The peace deal was supposed to provide Albanians with more rights, but they say that hasn't been realized. Tensions have persisted ever since.

The American Embassy incondemned the violence and asked all parties to refrain from further actions.''A majority of MPs elected Talaat Xhaferi as Speaker of Parliament during a regular continued session of Parliament, witnessed by members of the public and the press. We will work with him to support democracy and to advance the interest of" the embassy said on Twitter.