Bulgarian Dunekova Proves She Did Not Use Doping
April 28, 2017, Friday
The disciplinary committee with the Bulgarian Olympic Committee exculpated national record runner in the 3,000m steeplechase Silvia Dunekova on the case with the positive doping test before the start of Rio Olympics 2016, BNR reported.
The global agencies commented before the start of the games that Dunekova was the first sportsperson, nabbed with doping in Rio.
Her exculpation is a precedent for the field athletics, as it is a rare thing innocence to be proved after a positive doping test.
