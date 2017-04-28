Gallup International: 2/3 of Bulgarians Support Voting Abroad
Almost 2/3 of Bulgarians, ot 63.9%, say that Bulgarians who have gone to live abroad for economic reasons have the rights to vote for Bulgarian institutions because they bring money into the country, a Gallup International survey indicates, quoted by BNR.
Around 1/3 – 33.4% - state that Bulgarians living abroad for economic reasons should not have the right to vote because their choice affects the people living in Bulgaria.
On the other hand 61.2% of the respondents support the idea of depriving Bulgarian citizens living in Turkey of the right to vote in Bulgarian elections altogether.
63.5% say that after the referendum in Turkey, there exists a danger to Bulgaria.
30.9% uphold the opposite view.
