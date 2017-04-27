MPs Will Not Be Freezing Their Salaries

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 27, 2017, Thursday // 16:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MPs Will Not Be Freezing Their Salaries photo : BGNES

MPs will not be freezing their salaries. This was made clear after the vote on the new rules of procedure of the National Assembly, endorsed after a final vote in parliament today, BNR reported.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party proposal that the MPs’ basic salary remain unaltered at the December 2016 level throughout the entire term of the 44th National Assembly, was rejected.

This means that the MPs will continue to receive a basic monthly salary equal to three average monthly salaries in the public sector, according to the National Statistical Institute data.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 44th National Assembly, salaries, Bulgarian Socialist Party, National Statistical Institute
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria