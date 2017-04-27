MPs Will Not Be Freezing Their Salaries
photo : BGNES
MPs will not be freezing their salaries. This was made clear after the vote on the new rules of procedure of the National Assembly, endorsed after a final vote in parliament today, BNR reported.
The Bulgarian Socialist Party proposal that the MPs’ basic salary remain unaltered at the December 2016 level throughout the entire term of the 44th National Assembly, was rejected.
This means that the MPs will continue to receive a basic monthly salary equal to three average monthly salaries in the public sector, according to the National Statistical Institute data.
