Number of Crimes Registered In Sofia Down

‘’We have registered a drop in the number of crimes registered in the capital last year, with grand theft outo marking a considerably decrease’’, Mladen Marinov, Director of the Sofia Interior Ministry directorate told reporters, according to BNR.

A total of 22.292 criminal offences were registered in Sofia last year which is 9.2% down on the previous year. The number of crimes solved is up by 15%.

