Number of Crimes Registered In Sofia Down
Crime | April 27, 2017, Thursday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
‘’We have registered a drop in the number of crimes registered in the capital last year, with grand theft outo marking a considerably decrease’’, Mladen Marinov, Director of the Sofia Interior Ministry directorate told reporters, according to BNR.
A total of 22.292 criminal offences were registered in Sofia last year which is 9.2% down on the previous year. The number of crimes solved is up by 15%.
