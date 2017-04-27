The Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office Cotests a Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission On Heat Energy

The Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office has contested a decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) on setting the price of heat energy, the press office of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria has announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.



Today, the Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office (SAPO) has contested before the Administrative Court of Sofia City EWRC’s decision adopting amendments to the heat energy price limits as well as electricity preferential prices as of 7 April 2017.



By this decision, the prices of heat energy have been increased by more than 25%. SAPO finds that EWRC’s contested decision in fact is an agreement not to comply with the law in order to ensure the increase in the respective prices.



In addition, observing its constitutional powers to monitor compliance with the law, SAPO has appealed to the Chairman of Sofia Administrative Court to sanction EWRC for failing to comply with a judgment of the court that has come into effect.