No Parliamentary Blitz-Control at the National Assembly

There will be no blitz-control at the National Assembly every first Wednesday of the month. The MPs adopted the amendments to the Rules of Organisation and Procedure of the National Assembly, FOCUS News Agency reports with 113 MPs votes in favour of the motion, 83 against, and zero abstaining.



The Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) suggested that the appearance on Wednesday morning of the Prime Minister and his deputies before the National Assembly and answering topical questions about the general policy of the government should drop.



During the discussions, GERB MP and chairman of the Rules drafting committee Danail Kirilov further explained that the blitz-control will be preserved in the committees and the ministers will report to them.