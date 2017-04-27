Naij.com — Best Supplier of Breaking News in Nigeria

The portal Naij.com has become one of the most visited and fast-growing online Nigeria newspapers, and its popularity grows every day.

These great achievements are the result of the diligent work over Naij.com usability and content. Only true professionals in the sphere of programming, design and content writing work on this project.

Naij.com is an official partner MTN and Opera software producer. Headquarters of the company is situated in Lagos, Nigeria. There is also one more office in Abuja.

According to the website statistics, nowadays, Naij can boast over 16 million visitors, nearly 180 million monthly views of its content, over 360.000 Twitter subscribers and about 3.2 million people are Naij Facebook followers. These figures are impressive for such relatively young portal.

Since 2012, a great number of people from all over the world has visited the portal. These are representatives from more than 170 countries worldwide, among them: Great Britain, USA, Nigeria, Australia, Uganda, South Africa, Malaysia, France, Germany, etc. By the way, the news and articles on the website are available in both English and Hausa languages.





Speaking about other interesting facts, it should be mentioned that 75% of site visitors are men, 25% of users are women. Their age varies from 24 to 35. An average time which people usually spend on Naij.com is 7 minutes; this time is enough for reading approximately 3 articles.





The benefits of reading news on Naij.com:

Content is divided into several categories, such as Latest news, Politics, Economics, Gossip, Wedding, Hausa, etc.

All the information is verified and taken from the trustworthy sources.

Naij readers are the first to read the unique local news.

Apart from the articles, readers can browse unique photos and watch interesting videos.

The high speed of news update.

Readers learn about the current events and latest news throughout the world.

Unique opportunity: readers can offer news they find interesting for publishing on the news portal (after confirmation of editors).

Mobile version of the site.

Ability to read the latest news on Facebook or Twitter.

For those readers who don’t have time to read the news during the day, there is a great opportunity to subscribe to a newsletter. This allows to keep up with the current events and read only the most interesting articles.





Working this hard, Naij.com will be able to surpass all other news portals and entertainment sites in Nigeria.