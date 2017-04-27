Boyko Borisov Says Coalitional Agreement Guarantees Stable Ruling

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 27, 2017, Thursday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov Says Coalitional Agreement Guarantees Stable Ruling photo: gerb.bg

After GERB and the United Patriots has signed the coalitional agreement and President Radev had handed over to future PM Boyko Borisov the mandate for the constituting of the new government, the latter commented that the agreement guaranteed stable rule, BNR reported.

The document envisages a cabinet of one pm, four vice premiers and 17 ministers with decisions made with consensus.

There will also be a coalitional council of 6 United Patriots representatives and 3 GERB ones.

Borisov assured that the vice premiers, ministers and deputy ministers would be appointed over the next days.

Tags: GERB, United Patriots, Boyko Borisov
