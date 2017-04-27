President Hands Over Mandate For Cabinet Forming to Boyko Borisov

President Rumen Radev handed to GERB leader Boyko Borisov the mandate for the forming of Bulgaria’s new government, BNR reported.

The head of state congratulated Borisov for the coalitional agreement signed minutes earlier with the United Patriots coalition, which rules that the new cabinet will be headed by the GERB leader and voiced to the public his expectation that the coalitional partners would present respectable ministerial candidates.

Before handing over the mandate, Radev held consultations with the parliamentary represented formations of Voya, Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Bulgarian Socialist Party and GERB.

Later on he stated the new government would be able to rely on his support for the implementation of all constructive ideas and proposals.

