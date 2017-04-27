Significant Increase of State Revenues Over Past 3 Months

Bulgaria: Significant Increase of State Revenues Over Past 3 Months

Caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov announced in a TV interview that the state revenues over the past three months have increased by EUR 800M on the same period of 2016, quoted by BNR.

The premier said this growth has due to the well-working economy and the good collectability of the customs and the National Revenues Agency.

Commenting the argued and withdraw proposals of the caretaker government for Election Code changes, Gerdzhikov stated that within his lifetime he would argue the right of the illiterate to vote, since in his words people who do not speak Bulgarian and are illiterate shouldn’t determine the rule of the state, also because they violate the constitution, stating that the Bulgarian language is obligatory.

