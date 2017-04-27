Angela Merkel: 'EU-Turkey Ties 'Severely Hit' by Ankara Developments'
File photo: EPA/BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The relationship between the European Union and Turkey has been severely hit by actions taken by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, AFP reported.
The relationship between the European Union and Turkey has been severely hit by actions taken by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, AFP reported.
"The developments over the past weeks have severely hit German-Turkish ties as well as European-Turkish relations," she told parliament, noting in particular that Ankara's arrest and treatment of a German newspaper correspondent is "incompatible with a constitutional state".
- » EU Launches Legal Action Against Hungary Over Education Law
- » France Says Samples From April 4 Syria Chemical Attack Prove Government Used Sarin
- » Sweden Releases Second Man Held Over Stockholm Attack: No Longer a Suspect
- » Theresa May to Meet EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier
- » Spain Arrests Moroccans Suspected of Links to Belgian Islamist Attacks
- » Le Pen Steps Aside as National Front leader
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)