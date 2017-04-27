The Council of Ministers Approves Bulgaria's Position on Brexit Talks

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 27, 2017, Thursday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Council of Ministers Approves Bulgaria's Position on Brexit Talks File photo: EPA/BGNES

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved Bulgaria's positions for the April 27 EU General Affairs Council and the April 29 European Council in an EU27 format (without the UK). The two forums are to adopt the guidelines for the Brexit talks.

Bulgaria supports the core elements of the draft guidelines, including the EU's unified positions, meaning that there will be no separate negotiations between individual Member States and the UK; orderly withdrawal so as to reduce uncertainty for natural or legal persons; indivisibility of the four freedoms of the Single Market; the principle that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed"; and a phased approach, meaning that the European Council will determine when sufficient progress has been achieved in the negotiations under Article 50 to allow negotiations to proceed to the framework for the future EU-UK relationship.

Regarding the acquired rights of EU citizens, Bulgaria supports agreeing an enforceable and non-discriminatory arrangement protecting citizens' rights and ensuring legal certainty. Bulgaria sets a key priority on the protection of the rights of Bulgarian citizens in the UK, including in the context of coordination of the systems of social security and cross-border health care.

Bulgaria expects the UK to fulfill all its commitments, including the implementation of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2014-2020, the EU-Turkey Statement on migration, and other international commitments undertaken during its EU membership.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, Council of Ministers, UK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria