Bulgaria: Bulgarian President to Hand Borisov Exploratory Mandate to Form Government on April 27

Bulgaria’s centre-right GERB party leader Boyko Borisov will formally receive the opportunity to form his third government when head of state President Rumen Radev hands him an exploratory mandate on April 27.

The ceremony of handing over the mandate will take place at the Presidency in Sofia on Thursday at 10.30am, Radev’s office said.

GERB and the nationalist United Patriots, which won 27 seats, have been in talks on forming a coalition government. Together, the two groups have just enough support in the National Assembly to get a government voted into office.

Borisov has said that the proposed cabinet will be announced on May 3. It is expected that the vote will take place on May 4.

