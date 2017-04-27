Trump Says He Won't Pull US Out of NAFTA
President Donald Trump has told the leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, ABC News reports.
The White House made the surprise announcement in a read-out of calls Wednesday between the world leaders.
The White House says the president "agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time."
Instead, Mexican President Enrique Pe a Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation" of the trade deal to "the benefit of all three countries."
