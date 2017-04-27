Large Blast and Fire at Damascus Airport: Syrian Observatory

April 27, 2017
Bulgaria: Large Blast and Fire at Damascus Airport: Syrian Observatory photo : BGNES

A large explosion hit in the area of Damascus International Airport followed by a fire in the same place early on Thursday the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said, Reuters agency reports.

The cause of the blast was not clear, it added.

Tags: Syria, blast, airport
