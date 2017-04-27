Joint Bulgarian-American Flight Drill Starts
photo: pixabay.com
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that at Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Southern Bulgaria, US F-15C fighter jets are to land for participation in a joint Bulgarian-American flying training ‘’Thracian Eagle – 2017’’, BNR reported.
In order to achieve greater interoperability of the Bulgarian Air Force in operations under the aegis of NATO, from April to June, crews from both countries will be training improvement of precedures logistic support and maintenance of visiting formations
- » Caretaker Government Places Gripen Jets Offer First
- » Turkish F-16s Violate Greek Airspace
- » Turkish Citizen Included in Information Database of Unwanted Foreigners In the Country Due to Posing Threat to the National Security
- » 5 German Citizens Detained For Involvement in Terrorist Organization
- » President Rumen Radev: Armed Forces at Turning Point
- » Bulgarian Military Personnel Participates in Latvia-Held Multinational Training
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)