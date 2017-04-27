Joint Bulgarian-American Flight Drill Starts

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that at Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Southern Bulgaria, US F-15C fighter jets are to land for participation in a joint Bulgarian-American flying training ‘’Thracian Eagle – 2017’’, BNR reported.

In order to achieve greater interoperability of the Bulgarian Air Force in operations under the aegis of NATO, from April to June, crews from both countries will be training improvement of precedures logistic support and maintenance of visiting formations