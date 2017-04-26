EU Launches Legal Action Against Hungary Over Education Law

World » EU | April 26, 2017, Wednesday // 16:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Launches Legal Action Against Hungary Over Education Law File photo: EPA/BGNES

The EU launched legal action against Hungary on Wednesday over a law that could shut a university founded by US billionaire George Soros, the European Commission said, AFP reported.

"We have decided to take legal action on the higher education law by sending a letter of formal notice to the Hungarian government," EU vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, European Union, Hungary, education, European Commission
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria