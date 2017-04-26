EU Launches Legal Action Against Hungary Over Education Law
File photo: EPA/BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The EU launched legal action against Hungary on Wednesday over a law that could shut a university founded by US billionaire George Soros, the European Commission said, AFP reported.
The EU launched legal action against Hungary on Wednesday over a law that could shut a university founded by US billionaire George Soros, the European Commission said, AFP reported.
"We have decided to take legal action on the higher education law by sending a letter of formal notice to the Hungarian government," EU vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.
- » France Says Samples From April 4 Syria Chemical Attack Prove Government Used Sarin
- » Sweden Releases Second Man Held Over Stockholm Attack: No Longer a Suspect
- » Theresa May to Meet EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier
- » Spain Arrests Moroccans Suspected of Links to Belgian Islamist Attacks
- » Le Pen Steps Aside as National Front leader
- » Swedish Prosecutors Arrest Second Suspect in Truck Attack Probe
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)