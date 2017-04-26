Caretaker Government Places Gripen Jets Offer First

April 26, 2017
At a meeting on Wednesday, the caretaker government adopted the conclusions of the special committee set up for the acquiring of a new type of fighter jets, BNR reported.

The committee has placed Sweden’s SAAB Gripen jets offer at first place, it was reported. The Swedish bid was preferred over offers for used F-16 planes and used Eurofighter jets.

The final decision will be taken by the future government of the country. Bulgaria wants to buy 8 fighter jets worth some EUR 757M.

