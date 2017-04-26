Bulgarian Customs Officers Seize Record Amount of Heroin

Bulgarian Customs Officers Seize Record Amount of Heroin

The Bulgarian Customs Agency has reported that officer have seized the record amount of 214 kilos of heroin, worth about EUR 7M at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint with Turkey.

The heroin was transported in cans in a lorry driven by an Iranian citizen.

