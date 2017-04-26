Every 3 Months, Parliament To Invite the Prosecutor-General To The Legal Affairs Committee

The National Assembly adopted а proposal to amend the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly so that the Committee on Legal Affairs can invite the Prosecutor-General to a hearing every three months, FOCUS News Agency reported.



The motion was proposed by Danail Kirilov of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria party (GERB) and a group of MPs and was adopted unanimously with 193 votes in favour.



The MEPs agreed that the hearing should be related to law enforcement and the activities of the Prosecutor's Office and the investigative bodies, including legislative changes, resource provision, difficulties in judiciary functions, fight against crime, including corruption, cooperation with investigative bodies.



A hearing can also be initiated by the President of the Supreme Court of Cassation, the President of the Supreme Administrative Court or the Prosecutor-General. A report on the results of the hearings will be made available to the MPs.